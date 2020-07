Pixie Market

Yellow Belted Wrap Skirt

$98.00 $36.00

Linen cotton blend Unlined Not sheer Size small waist 26" Size medium waist 27.5" Length 17" Model is wearing a size small and model's height is 5.9" Model's details are : Bust 32.5", Waist 24.5", Hips 35" Hidden back zipper FINAL SALE