Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Bite Beauty
Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A clean plumping lip gloss, powered by antioxidant-rich cinnamon oil, for fuller, plumper-looking lips and an irresistibly juicy shine.
Need a few alternatives?
item beauty
Lip Quip Clean Moisturizing Lip Gloss
BUY
$14.00
Sephora
Milani
Conceal + Perfect Smooth Finish Cream-to-powder Foundation
BUY
C$17.49
Shoppers Drug Mart
Milani
Conceal + Perfect Smooth Finish Cream To Powder Foundat
BUY
£15.50
Beauty Bay
M.A.C Cosmetics
Glow Play Lip Balm
BUY
$30.00
Adore Beauty
More from Bite Beauty
Bite Beauty
Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss
BUY
£22.00
FeelUnique
Bite Beauty
Upswing Full Volume Mascara
BUY
£26.00
FeelUnique
Bite Beauty
Upswing Extreme Longwear Liquid Eyeliner
BUY
£24.00
FeelUnique
Bite Beauty
Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon
BUY
£24.00
FeelUnique
More from Makeup
item beauty
Lip Quip Clean Moisturizing Lip Gloss
BUY
$14.00
Sephora
Milani
Conceal + Perfect Smooth Finish Cream-to-powder Foundation
BUY
C$17.49
Shoppers Drug Mart
Milani
Conceal + Perfect Smooth Finish Cream To Powder Foundat
BUY
£15.50
Beauty Bay
M.A.C Cosmetics
Glow Play Lip Balm
BUY
$30.00
Adore Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted