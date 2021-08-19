Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Bite Beauty
Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss
£22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At FeelUnique
Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss
Need a few alternatives?
Lancôme
Juicy Tubes
BUY
£20.00
Lancôme
Bite Beauty
Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss
BUY
£22.00
FeelUnique
Barry M
That's Swell Xxxl Extreme Lip Plumper
BUY
£4.99
Superdrug
Too Faced
Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss
BUY
£20.00
Cult Beauty
More from Bite Beauty
Bite Beauty
Upswing Full Volume Mascara
BUY
£26.00
FeelUnique
Bite Beauty
Upswing Extreme Longwear Liquid Eyeliner
BUY
£24.00
FeelUnique
Bite Beauty
Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon
BUY
£24.00
FeelUnique
Bite Beauty
Power Move Soft Matte Lipstick
BUY
£25.00
FeelUnique
More from Makeup
Lancôme
Juicy Tubes
BUY
£20.00
Lancôme
Bite Beauty
Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss
BUY
£22.00
FeelUnique
Barry M
That's Swell Xxxl Extreme Lip Plumper
BUY
£4.99
Superdrug
Too Faced
Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss
BUY
£20.00
Cult Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted