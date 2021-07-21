Ecco

Xpedition Iii Mid Gtx Boots

$349.95 $199.95

Buy Now Review It

At Ecco

US EU CM 4/4.5 35 21.8 5/5.5 36 23 6/6.5 37 23.7 7/7.5 38 24.3 8/8.5 39 25 9/9.5 40 25.7 10/10.5 41 26.3 11/11.5 42 27 12/12.5 43 27.7 How do I find my shoe size? At ECCO we are committed to making your online shopping experience as easy as possible. The best way to make sure that you order the right size is to measure your feet and then compare it with the size chart above to find the appropriate size. Please follow these 4 simple steps to accurately measure your feet: All your need to measure your feet from heel to toe is a piece of paper, a pencil and a ruler. Place the paper on the floor up against a wall. Place the heel against the wall. Mark the longest part of your foot on the paper. Repeat procedure with the other foot. Measure the length of each mark and match it with the size chart. Let the longest foot decide the shoe size. Still, concerned about the size? Don’t worry, you can return your item within 30 days for a full refund. If you have any questions about fitting we think you should visit our customer service page.