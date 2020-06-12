Arizona Love

X Timeless Pearly Shell-embellished Sandals

$220.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Arizona Love merges off-beat styling and a relaxed silhouette to create these velcro-strap sandals in collaboration with Timeless Pearly. Exclusive to MATCHESFASHION, they're made in the label's Paris workshop with lightweight rubber soles affixed to sturdy straps, which are embellished by vibrant green painted shells. Style them with monochrome separates for a pop of colour.