Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorTravel
Bric's

X-bag 28" Rolling Duffel

$300.00$142.00
At Barneys Warehouse
Bric's black tech-fabric two-wheel X-Bag 28" rolling duffel is trimmed with dark brown leather.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Travel Bags For Long Weekend Survival
by Elizabeth Buxton