J. Crew

Wrap Blazer-jacket In Italian Boiled Wool

$268.00 $189.50

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Product Details Just in time for fall, our wool coat collection is back and better than ever. We've refreshed our favorite styles with cleaner lines and polished details, while keeping the fit you know and love the same. Pretty great, right? This versatile blazer-jacket hybrid remains the best of both worlds, crafted in the coziest Italian wool from Italy's Manifattura di Carmignano mill (known the world over for its exceptional woolen fabrics.) 100% wool. Standing collar. Button closure with self tie. Notch lapel. Patch pockets. Interior chain locker loop. Unlined. Dry clean. Import. Online only. Item BJ984.