Charles & Keith

Woven Slide Sandals

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charles & Keith

A minimalistic design that does not compromise on style, these gorgeous light-brown sandals will easily become your next wardrobe staple. Featuring an intricate woven detail with a contrasting stitch-trim on the footbed, these slides are easy to slip on as a finishing touch to any casual look. Its neutral colour palette keeps it versatile, while the 1cm heel height offers all-day walkability. Style them with a fringed cardigan, khaki shorts and a hobo bag.