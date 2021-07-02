Anthropologie

Woven Ruthie Bed Blanket

$128.00 $50.97



Style No. 45407442AA; Color Code: 080 Crafted from so-soft cotton, this woven blanket adds cozy layer for your bed. Looking for the sweetest of dreams? Read our guide to find the perfect bedding for you, and learn how to care for it season after season. Cotton Oeko-Tex certified, this item is made using eco-friendly production methods and is free from over 300 harmful chemicals, toxins, and irritants Machine wash Imported Dimensions Twin: 68" x 86" Full/Queen: 92" x 96" King: 96" x 104"