Spicer & Wood

Woven Rattan Carafe

£28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Spicer & Wood

Featuring a woven cane design, these glass carafes are a fun accessory for summer garden parties. PRODUCT DETAILS Small: H: 13 x D:13cm Large: H:18 x D: 16cm Hand wash only Material: Glass and bamboo Sold separetely