Willow & Stone

Woven Jute Hanging Planters

£8.00

Buy Now Review It

At Willow & Stone

Product Detail Crafted from Sea Grass or Jute with waterproof PVC liner Colour variations may occur due to being a natural fibre For indoor use only Weight Limit: 5kg PLEASE NOTE: Bracket or Ceiling fixings not supplied - ensure the planter is correctly secured before using. Due to this item being handmade, exact dimensions may vary. Jute Tall: H16 x Diameter 16.5cm Jute Rope: H90cm Sea Grass Short: H16 x Diameter 17cm (top), 13cm (base) Jute Rope: H90cm Jute Tapered: H14 x Diameter 20cm (top), 25cm (base) Jute Rope: H90cm