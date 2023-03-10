Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
M&S Collection
Woven Checked Wide Leg Trousers
£27.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Marks & Spencer
More from M&S Collection
M&S Collection
Bamboo Cotton Blend Sateen Fitted Sheet
BUY
£22.50
Marks & Spencer
M&S Collection
Woven Checked Wide Leg Trousers
BUY
£27.50
Marks & Spencer
M&S Collection
Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper
BUY
£35.00
Marks & Spencer
M&S Collection
Leather Patent Platform Court Shoes
BUY
£59.00
Marks & Spencer
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted