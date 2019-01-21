NYX Professional Makeup
Worth The Hype Color Mascara
£9.00
At Boots
NYX Professional Makeup Worth The Hype Color Mascara 7mlLash out in bold, beautiful color with the new Worth the Hype Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara hues. A “ride or die” mascara through and through, this comfy formula lets you build up fuller, longer-looking lashes with ease. (It also features a brush that tapers at the tip, so you can coat even the littlest baby lashes at the inner corners of your eyes!) Now, you can swipe your way to a truly gorgeous gaze in three more highly pigmented shades: brownish black, blue and purple.Volumizing and lengthening. All eye shapes and lash types. Burst of fun color.
