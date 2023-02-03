Mango

Woolen Coat With Belt

$269.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Funnel neck. Fabric with wool. Heavy structure. Lining only. Front closure. Straight design. Long design. Lapel-collar V-neck collar. Long sleeve. Removable belt. Side zip pockets. Button fastening on the front section. Inner lining. Plus Size Available. Women Coats Coats Composition and care guidelines Composition: 70% wool,28% polyamide,1% acrylic,1% polyester. Lining: 100% polyester. Piping: 100% polyester. Belt: 70% wool,28% polyamide,1% acrylic,1% polyester