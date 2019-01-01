Whether draped effortlessly over the shoulders or shrugged on with a blouse or a tee, one thing’s for sure: This expertly tailored layer is goop x Universal Standard’s love letter to Le Smoking jacket. The sexy satin lapels read elegant. The razor-sharp tailoring is all business. And the dual-button closure pulls the whole sultry aesthetic together. As for the fit? Each piece was tailored to someone of your same size, so there’s no guesswork when it comes to sizing. Pro tip: Scrunch up the sleeves and match it with the Cropped Trousers to approximate an evening suit.