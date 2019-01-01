Little black trousers aren’t exactly hard to come by. But factor in a fuss-free wool blend (with a hint of stretch), polished front pleats, and a fantastic cropped fit—each universally flattering piece in this collection was tailor-made to fit your body—and boom: a truly superior closet staple. Complete the equation with the Tuxedo Jacket and pin-thin heels.
Shell: 85% wool, 10% polyester, 5% spandex; Lining: 100% polyester
Dry clean only
Model sizing (in group image from L-R):
Model is 5'11" with 49" bust, 40" waist, 48" hips and wearing size M
Model is 5'11" with 37" bust, 33" waist, 45" hips and wearing size XS
Model is 5'10" with 56" bust, 44/46" waist, 65" hips and wearing size 3XL
Model is 5’9.5" with 33" bust, 23" waist, 33.5" hips and wearing size 2XS