J.Crew

Wool-cashmere Boyfriend Sweater

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Product Details When you want jeans and a sweater to feel like more than just jeans and a sweater...may we suggest this easy boyfriend-fit pullover in cozy wool-cashmere? We extra-love it for the cool colorblock. This sweater was crafted at a Fair Trade Certified™ factory that provides additional income and better conditions for the people who work there. Wool/cashmere. Dry clean. Import. Online only. Item AW853.