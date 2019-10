And Other Stories

Wool Blend Pleated Trousers

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At And Other Stories

High waisted wool blend tailored trousers with inverted box pleats and a straight-cut leg. Slanted side pockets Zip and button fly Double belt loops Length of inseam: 72cm / 28.3" (size 36) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / Small