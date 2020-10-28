Hat to Socks

$9.49

A multi-purpose headwear for all Unisex French beret, military hat, artist hat, directors hat made of soft and high quality wool bland material. Wonderfully stylish and comfortable to wear. The perfect accessory for any occasion. Ideal for everyday wear or a fancy dress parties.Available colours:- Burgundy - Lime- Green- Sky blue - Teal blue- Royal blue - Navy - Purple - Pearly purple - Khaki - Off-White - Beige - Camel - Mustard - Grey - Black - Pink - Fuchsia - RedProduct Specifications- Diameter of the beret is 27cm (10.75in) - Stretchable material - one size fits most adults - Material is wool blend100% Satisfaction GuaranteeOur wool blend French Berets are backed by our manufacturer 30 day money back guarantee! Simply return them for a no questions-asked full refund! Buy now with confidence!