Woods Outdoor Collapsible Utility King Wagon – 225 Lb Capacity – Green

The Woods Outdoor Collapsible Utility Wagon in Green has a large capacity with dimensions measuring 39.5" x 21" x 26". The heavy-duty frame allows loads up to 225 lb while its rust-resistant steel frame and 8.5" blow molded wheels with rubber insert ensure it can take on any adventure. The carry bag is included as it folds down to a compact size for easy storage.