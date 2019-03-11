Glasshouse

The Glasshouse Cushion Brush is made from high quality thermo ash wood, with real wood pins. Its rounded shape is ideal for all hair types and it makes a great detangler. Thermo ash wood is a type of thermally modified timber that is treated at high temperatures up to 250 degrees. By treating the wood this way, it reduces its water absorption, gives it longer durability and also resistance against fungi and insects. The process gives the wood its rich, dark colour and contains no chemical substances. Comfortable to use due to its ‘cushion like’ qualities, this beautiful brush is unique and long-lasting. Prioritising the use of natural materials and traditional craftsmanship, Glasshouse Brushes are produced by a German-based manufacturer who have specialised in making wooden brushes for over 140 years, operating in the historic Black Forest since 1869. They are an FSC certified firm with strong environmental principles; excess wood shavings from each brush are used to heat the production premises and for the wood-drying process. They pride themselves on supporting the environmentally friendly, socially responsible and economically viable use of the world’s forests. Size: 220 x 62mm