Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Storage & Organization
Unho
Wood Hanging Wall Shelf
$26.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon Australia
Need a few alternatives?
Giantex
Bookshelf
BUY
$79.95
Amazon Australia
Artiss
Industrial Pipe Floating Wall Shelves
BUY
$168.95
Amazon Australia
DelSol
Floating Shelves Trio
BUY
$38.99
Amazon Australia
SUPERJARE
Ladder Shelf
BUY
$176.76
Amazon Australia
More from Storage & Organization
Giantex
Bookshelf
BUY
$79.95
Amazon Australia
Giantex
Coat Rack Stand
BUY
$86.96
Amazon Australia
Simple Houseware
Kitchen Cart
BUY
$29.87
Amazon Australia
Artiss
Industrial Pipe Floating Wall Shelves
BUY
$168.95
Amazon Australia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted