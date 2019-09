Mkono

Wood Hanging Shelf Wall

$26.99

Buy Now Review It

This wood hanging shelf is the perfect storage and decorate shelf for many rooms in the home. Living room for organize your books, lovely plants or candle, kitchen for storage spices or coffee cups, bathroom to hold towel, makeup or nail polish, bedrooms for display photo frames and mementos. Material: Paulownia wood, jute rope, strong and durable. The props in the picture are not included.