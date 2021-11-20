Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Sisley
Women’s Trousers
£61.32
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Trousers. 55% lyocell 45% cotton. 55 % lyocell, 45 % cotton. Machine Wash Fastening: Zipper Straight
Need a few alternatives?
Betty Barclay
Women's Faux Leather Trouser
BUY
£47.51
Amazon
Adidas
Loose Fit Cargo Pocket Trousers
BUY
$77.00
Farfetch
JW Anderson
High-waist Cargo Trousers
BUY
$815.00
Farfetch
H&M
Culottes
BUY
$27.99
$34.99
H&M
More from Sisley
Sisley
Grey Women's Jacket
BUY
£86.15
Amazon
Sisley
Brown Women's Jacket
BUY
£77.61
Amazon
Sisley
All Day All Year Anti-ageing Day Cream
BUY
£285.00
Space NK
Sisley
Sisley Paris Neck Cream
BUY
$220.00
David Jones
More from Pants
Derhy
Women's Obsession Dress Pants
BUY
£42.83
Amazon
Betty Barclay
Women's Faux Leather Trouser
BUY
£47.51
Amazon
Derhy
Women's Oberkampf Dress Pants
BUY
£55.32
Amazon
Sisley
Women's Trousers
BUY
£61.32
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted