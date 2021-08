Champion

Women’s Rw Boyfriend Sweat Pant

$46.79

Buy Now Review It

78% Cotton, 22% Polyester Imported Pull On closure Machine Wash Double needle construction for extra durability Side and back pockets for storage Cut on the cross grain to reduce length shrinkage 30 inch inseam Think outside the gym! Champion Authentic Originals are athletic wear classics updated with the latest in fabric and fashion.