Woman Within

Women’s Plus Size Perfect Long Sleeve Turtleneck

$22.68

Buy Now Review It

The soft fabric is the perfect weight for spanning the seasons. Layer under vests, jackets, or wear on its own. The foldover neck is soft and gives you a just-right fit that's never too snug. Long sleeves with cuffs create a nice look without being too tight. Comes in a great choice of colors to coordinate with everything in your wardrobe.