Women’s Medium-support Sports Bra

$38.00

At Nike

GO-TO SUPPORT. - The Nike Swoosh Sports Bra features our removable 1-piece pad designed to load easily from the top and keep a smooth and consistent shape, even after washing. A top-loading pocket holds all your essentials, while classic coverage provides medium-impact support for activities like spin, cardio and dance classes. This product is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fabric. Dry Design - Dri-FIT technology pulls sweat away from your skin to help you stay dry and comfortable. Customized Coverage - The removable 1-piece pad is designed to resist shifting or folding for a reliably comfortable fit. The pad pocket opens from the top and can fit a phone. Supported Feel - It provides medium support for gym workouts, spin, cross training, tennis and running. Product Details - Tight fit for a body-hugging feel. Body/lining: 82% recycled polyester/18% spandex. Bottom hem: 49% recycled polyester/26% nylon/25% rubber. Interlining: 80% polyester/20% spandex. Pad top fabric/pad back fabric: 100% polyester. Pad: 100% polyurethane.. Machine wash. ImportedShown: Cargo Khaki/Pure/Black. Style: BV3636-325. .