SPORTY APPEAL One of SOREL’s most sought-after sandals, the Kinetic returns this season in fresh colors and styles. It features a leather and textile upper with an easy on-and-off strap. The PU-like EVA footbed provides walk-all-day comfort while the signature scalloped sole keeps you moving. UPPER: Full grain leather and textile upper with hook & loop closure to ensure the perfect fit. FOOTBED: Pigskin topcover over PU-like EVA provides a comfortable ride. MIDSOLE: EVA midsole with TPU heel logo. OUTSOLE: Molded rubber outsole with iconic SOREL scallops. HEEL HEIGHT: 1 3/4 in. PLATFORM HEIGHT: 1 in. Measurements based on size 7. Uses: Casual Imported