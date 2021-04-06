A New Day

Women’s High-rise Tie Waist Shorts – A New Day™

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Description Turn a tee and shorts into an elevated outfit with the High-Rise Tie-Waist Shorts from A New Day™. These high-waisted shorts are designed with a removable self-tie belt, so you can style them with a tee tucked in and a pretty bow tied for a polished look, or remove the belt and go for a more casual vibe. Elastic in the back of the waist makes for a comfortable fit that moves with you, while functional front pockets let you stash small essentials to keep them close at hand. Dress these high-waist belted shorts up with a button-down blouse and strappy heeled sandals, or keep things casual when you pair with a simple tee or tank and some slip-on sneakers.