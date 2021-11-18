Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
The Drop
Women’s Blake Long Blazer
£52.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Staples by The Drop Models are 5'10"/178 cm and wearing a size S and XXL 92% Polyester, 8% Elastane Dry Clean Fastening: No Closure Collar Style: Notch Blake Long Blazer
Need a few alternatives?
Scotch & Soda
Women's Classic Recycled Blend Tailored B
BUY
£153.41
Amazon
Sisley
Brown Women's Jacket
BUY
£77.61
Amazon
s.Oliver
Patterned Women's Blazer
BUY
£86.68
Amazon
Pinko
Women's Bavaria Blazer
BUY
£306.75
Amazon
More from The Drop
The Drop
Women's Avena Square Toe Block Heel Mule
BUY
£42.90
Amazon
The Drop
Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal
BUY
£39.90
Amazon
The Drop
Amelie Strappy Square Toe Heeled Sandal
BUY
£34.90
Amazon
The Drop
The Drop Women's @caralynmirand Ruffle-neck Tiered Mini Dress
BUY
$49.90
Amazon
More from Outerwear
BDG
Isla Lightweight Funnel Neck Puffer Jacket
BUY
$119.00
Urban Outfitters
Espirit
Women's Wool Coat
BUY
£99.00
Amazon
Scotch & Soda
Women's Classic Recycled Blend Tailored B
BUY
£153.41
Amazon
The Drop
Women's Blake Long Blazer
BUY
£52.90
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted