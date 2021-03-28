Superdry

Women’s Bermuda Boy Shorts

$49.95

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Superdry women's bermuda boy shorts. These denim boy shorts features a classic five pocket design, belt loops and a zip and button fastening. 1-year limited warranty to cover manufacturing faults Finished with stitching detailing and a Superdry patch logo on the back of the waistband Imported Request warranty information Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11186662 Size & Fit Model wears US size 6 Materials & Care Body - Cotton Do Not Bleach, Do Not Dry Clean, Do Not Tumble Dry, Iron - Low, Machine Wash - Cold 30 Degree Celsius