Hunter

Women’s Balmoral Hybrid Chelsea Boots: Black

£135.00

Size/Fit Summary: True to size, Regular fit. Designed for city and country, the new Women’s Balmoral Hybrid Chelsea Boot bridges the divide between rural paths and urban parks. It delivers comfort, grip and weather protection across many terrains. First introduced in 1987, the Balmoral collection embodies Hunter's philosophy and heritage of pioneering design for those who require excellence in all weathers and landscapes. This new addition to the Balmoral collection is 100% waterproof and handcrafted with a stylish, chunky, pull-on silhouette. The flexible Neoprene backing allows for ease of movement and comfort with every wear. This is coupled with a shock absorption sole and changeable 3mm and 5mm insoles. These black chunky chelsea rain boots are finished with a kick-spur for easy foot removal. We recommend that all Hunter boots be worn with socks to protect the wearer's skin from contact with rubber. Waterproof Handcrafted Engineered from natural rubber and insulating neoprene Vibram® Sole Pull tab for ease of foot entry Kick spur for ease of removal Multi-directional cleats Certified vegan Product code: WFS2014NRE-BLK