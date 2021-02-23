United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Uniqlo
Women +j Wool Tailored Jacket
£179.90£159.90
At Uniqlo
Legendary designer Jil Sander returns to UNIQLO with her signature modernist style. Inspired by a sense of enlightened understatement, the collection consists of exceptional pieces with versatile styling options. - 100% wool. Beautiful jacket with a distinct fit and special details. - 100% high-quality wool. Special coating is applied at the end to create a crisp finish and a beautiful three-dimensional fit. - Contrasting collar and grosgrain tape on the pockets add design details.