Uniqlo

Women +j Wool Tailored Jacket

£179.90 £159.90

Buy Now Review It

At Uniqlo

Legendary designer Jil Sander returns to UNIQLO with her signature modernist style. Inspired by a sense of enlightened understatement, the collection consists of exceptional pieces with versatile styling options. - 100% wool. Beautiful jacket with a distinct fit and special details. - 100% high-quality wool. Special coating is applied at the end to create a crisp finish and a beautiful three-dimensional fit. - Contrasting collar and grosgrain tape on the pockets add design details.