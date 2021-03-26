Woman Within

Plus Size Perfect Long-sleeve Button Down Shirt

$21.52

Buy Now Review It

Imported Button closure PLUS SIZING: Size Medium will fit Plus sizes 14 to 16 Made in a beautiful range of colors and prints, this classic long-sleeve shirt is a casual must-have. Crafted in easy, breathable cotton, the relaxed fit is so comfortable and feels amazing all day long. We’ve designed it in your favorite tunic length for comfort and coverage. Button cuffs. Shirttail hem 30” tunic length. Pure cotton, imported. Machine washable ABOUT THE BRAND: At Woman Within we’re the experts in plus size comfort, and we’ve been doing this for over 100 years. No surprise then that we’re one of the go-to brands in the plus-size clothing industry for incredible fit and of-the-moment style. Our goal is to make sure you always feel great and look good in our comfortable clothes in all the colors you love.