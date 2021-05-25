Anthropologie

Wire Script Sculpture

Paul Smotrys, the mastermind behind Gauge NYC, is a self-taught artist who has been working with metal since his early twenties. Born of his fascination with the opposing properties of this material - sharp and smooth, hard and soft, dull and lustrous - each hand-forged sculpture has been hammered and soldered to perfection. An Anthropologie exclusive Hanging hardware required Metal Handmade in USA