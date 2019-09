Warner's

Wire-free Bra, Sizes 34b - 42 Dd

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

Lose yourself in lace - without the itch! Warner's lace escape wire-free contour bra. Designed with romantic galloon lace, this bra offers a look you'll love, without any itch. Lightly contouring cups provide natural shaping and support to this wire-free style. Enjoy a smooth silhouette thanks to the comfort bottom band that won't dig in anywhere.