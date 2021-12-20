YISEVEN

Winter Sheepskin Shearling Leather Gloves

100% LAMBSKIN SHEARLING LEATHER – Made of high-quality authentic sheepskin shearling which are sewn with the wool fur facing inwards keeping your hands warm. Due to the thickness of the material, these gloves are just perfectly functional. Wear these if you are in a ski resort town and it fits the overall theme. WARM AND DURABLE - With Super soft and warm dense wool wrap at your hands, these gloves are good to keep the fur snug and the cold air out. Also, they are Hand Made by using very high quality lambskin shearling leather for long-lasting usage. FASHIONABLE DESIGN STYLE - These wonderful leather dress gloves are practical and fashionable, with a soft and warm sheep shearling lining that covering all over your hands. Our stylish sophisticated gloves are suitable for everyday wear as well as special occasions. For the woman who appreciates luxury that is understated, these gloves fit the bill. FULL RANGE OF GLOVE SIZES - To determine your size, you basically measure around your dominant hand, excluding your thumb. The measurement in inches is your glove size. If you measure in centimeters, you have to divide the measurement by 2.54 to determine your glove size. *(The shearling leather are super furry and stretchable, which easily fit with your hands even if you ordered a smaller/bigger size. So, if you are looking for a more comfortable fit, just feel free to go up for one size.) SHOP NOW, RELAX LATER - Christmas is here! Starting today, you'll find great deals of YISEVEN by using the XMAS exclusive promo code “YSXMAS21”. And there’s more good news; shopping great gifts now means you can relax and watch Christmas classics with the family later. Rest assure that our gloves are supported with no-question-asked return or refund policy that can be returned until January 31, 2022. So, buy these YISEVEN gloves now, and be relaxed in the rest of year 2021!