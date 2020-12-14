DENY Designs

Winter Marble Rectangle Cutting Board

$71.00 $35.69

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Introducing you to our Deny Designs Cutting Board! Dinner parties just got a whole lot cooler with this half-inch birch wood cutting board. Showcasing art on one side perfect for making a statement in your kitchen. The other side can be used for prepping all of the cheese and meats available. Your Kitchen will get an upgrade with this one of a kind cutting board.