Kitri
Winslow Polka Dot Top
£85.00£39.00
At Kitri
In case you have a thing for polka dots – we have plenty. Designed in an on-trend aubergine and white hue, our Winslow Polka Dot Top features full smocking, a peplum hem and frill sleeves. Added bonus? You can wear it on or off the shoulder – the choice is yours! Aubergine & White Polka Dots 100% Polyester Machine washable at 30c UK size 8 measures 51.5cm /20.3in in length Bust 68cm /26.8in, waist 68cm /26.8in Model is 5'10" and wears a UK size 8