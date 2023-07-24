FP Collection

Winona Wedge Sandals

$138.00 $69.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 66714999; Color Code: 030 Made to wear everywhere, these so essential slip-ons are featured in an open-toe style and chunky silhouette with a soft leather strap, bold, wedge-inspired heel, and treaded outsole. Round toe Cushioned footbed Durable rubber outsole FP Collection Artisan crafted from fine leathers and premium materials, FP Collection shoes, bags and belts are coveted for their signature vintage aesthetic. Care/Import Made in Italy