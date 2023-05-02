Public Goods

Wine Glasses (set Of 4)

Our 16.5-ounce wine glasses are hand-blown and shaped to compliment any wine varietal. The wine stem itself is a true “pulled stem”; a glass blowing technique that pulls the stem directly from the bowl of molten glass rather than attaching a separately made stem after the bowl is formed. This gives the glass a sleeker look, a premium feel, and a clearer sound (in case you’re musically inclined). If wine isn’t your thing, use these beautiful glasses to serve an Aperol Spritz, your favorite sparkling water, or fizzy kombucha.