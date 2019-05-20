Eleonora Pecorella

Window-19 (edition Of 10, 2 Sold) Photograph

Windows are like living room's eyes. They are sway in the open invitation to share intimacy and the fastened banishment of a separating screen. They are like our country's borders, dictating halt or hinting at a welcome. Anyway, they always preserve marks of who has passed there. Thi series was featured on Lens Culture Magazine, Architecture. This photo was shown at the "Looking at Looking into" exhibition at the Contemporary Art Line Gallery in Rome, April 2013 9th-30th and at The Other Art Fair, Victoria House London, March 2017.