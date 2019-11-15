Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Anthropologie
Willow Hoop Earring Set
$58.00
$23.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Set of three pairs. Plated metal. Imported.
Need a few alternatives?
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Chunky Entwine Hoops
$89.00
from
Missoma
BUY
Givenchy
Scorpion Earrings
$590.00
from
My Theresa
BUY
Bayam Jewelry
Gold Vermeil Twisted Hoop Earrings
$33.75
from
eBay
BUY
promoted
Miore
Miore Ohrringe
€76.00
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Agate Cheese Board
$78.00
$62.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Reusable Travel Flatware
$14.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Tufted Rainfall Rug
$448.00
$161.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Sascha Asymmetrical Jacket
$180.00
$59.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Earrings
maslojewelry
Gold Cascade Formless Earrings
$56.00
from
Etsy
BUY
CONTOURstudio
Long Alia Earrings
$125.00
from
Etsy
BUY
aeydē
Harmony
€5518.00
from
aeydē
BUY
BooandBooFactory
Oval Resin Earrings
$32.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted