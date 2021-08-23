GLASenGLAS

Wild Flower Bouquet

At Etsy

A little dash of colour for your home that will never fade. The flowers are made from 3-4mm recycled glass or left over glass from bigger projects: some difference in colours might occur because of that. Hand painted in the traditional way with grisaille that is fired in a kiln at 630°C (1166°F) so it will never come off. The technique I used is copperfoil- or Tiffany technique. The stem together with the flower is app. 33cm (13 inch) long . The black stems are made from repurposed electric copper wire, the gold coloured stems are made from brass. The vase in the picture is 35cm or 13.77 inch. I used some little stones to adjust the flowers in the vase. (Vase and stones not included). You could also use sand or/and oasis. You can adjust the height of the flowers with some cutting pliers. 2 x leaves ( 2mm (0.08 inch) stem) or 4mm (0.16inch) 1 x Umbelliferae S ( 2mm (0.08 inch) black stem) 1x Umbelliferae L ( 4mm (0.16inch) black stem) 1 x Poppy L ( 4mm (0.16inch) black stem) 1 x Poppy S ( 2mm (0.08 inch) black stem) 4 x Craspedia ( 2mm (0.08 inch) black stem) 6 x Lavender (2 from each) ( 2mm (0.08 inch) brass stem) 2 x Pampas Grass S ( 2mm (0.08 inch) black stem) 1 x Pampas Grass L ( 2mm (0.08 inch) black stem) 2 x Poppie Pod Green ( 4mm (0.16inch) brass stem) More details on the individual flowers or you want to assemble your own bouquet? https://www.etsy.com/shop/GLASenGLAS?ref=seller-platform-mcnav§ion_id=32525843