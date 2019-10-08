Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Wild Fable
Wild Fable Velvet Cover Puff Plastic Headband
$8.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
One inch-wide black headband with a velvet finish. Glides over the hair easily and can be worn with a range of hairstyles.
Need a few alternatives?
QtGirl
Qtgirl Thick Velvet Alice Band
$5.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Braided Velvet Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi Rose Velvet Headband
$49.00
from
Lele Sadoughi
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Padded Headband In Taupe Brown Velvet
$13.00
$7.50
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Wild Fable
Wild Fable
Sleeveless V-neck Tie Dye Slip Midi Dress
$28.00
from
Target
BUY
Wild Fable
Plus Size Animal Print Oversized Sweater
$29.00
from
Target
BUY
Wild Fable
Sleeveless Square Neck Side Button Faux Leather Pinafor
$30.00
from
Target
BUY
Wild Fable
Floral Midi Dress
$31.00
from
Target
BUY
More from Hair Care
Ouidad
Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel
$26.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
QtGirl
Qtgirl Thick Velvet Alice Band
$5.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Braided Velvet Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi Rose Velvet Headband
$49.00
from
Lele Sadoughi
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted