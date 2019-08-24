Search
Products fromShopBeautyBody Care
Tattly

Wild Berries Sheet

$10.00
At Tattly
Tattly are safe and non-toxic, lasting on average 2-4 days. We suggest placing on oil-free areas where skin does not stretch and keep them clean! Watch our Application Video to become a pro.
Featured in 1 story
4 Flash Tattoos Cool Enough For Coachella
by Samantha Sasso