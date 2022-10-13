Design Essentials

Wigs & Extensions Collection

$39.96 $31.00

Buy Now Review It

At Design Essentials

Our Design Essentials® Wigs & Extensions Collection is a game changer for anyone who enjoys a great protective style! Designed to extend the life and wearability of lace front wigs, u-part weaves, clip-ins, and all types of hair extensions. Formulated with deeply moisturizing moroccan argan oil, this collection gently cleanses, easily detangles, and reduces shedding during styling. Created to keep both human and synthetic hair looking fresh and nourished, our Wigs & Extensions collection will keep your favorite units looking brand new.