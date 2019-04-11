Search
Products fromShopClothingPants
H&M Conscious

Wide-leg Pants

$99.00
At H&M
CONSCIOUS EXCLUSIVE. Pants in patterned, softly draped satin made partly from recycled polyester. Regular waist, concealed hook-and-eye fasteners, and zip f
Featured in 1 story
H&M's Conscious Exclusive Collection Is Here
by Eliza Huber