Eloquii

Wide Leg Houndstooth Trouser

$99.95 $59.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Wide Leg Houndstooth Trouser Very High Rise Front Flat Waistband With Back Elastic Zipper Fly With Button & Hook/Bar Closure Straight From Hip To Thigh Wide Leg Onseam Pockets Front Pleats Stretch Woven Houndstooth Model Is 5'10" Size 14 Inseam On Model Is 31". 100% Polyester Care: Dry clean only CN Item# 1175305