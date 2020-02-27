Mango

Wide Leg High Waist Jeans

$79.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Flared design. Long design. High waist. Sustainable cotton fabric. Stretch cotton fabric. Two side pockets. Coin pocket. Two patch pockets on the back. Loops. Zip and one button fastening. Inside leg measurement 34.65 in. Side length 46.06 in.